A consultant who has a formal warning for drink driving is working at Noble’s Hospital.
The doctor was given the warning by the General Medical Council (GMC), the public body that maintains the offical register of medical practitioners in the UK.
Dr Fanwell Mamvura was convicted of drink driving on November 2, 2021.
A spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘This matter was dealt with at the time through the legal process, internally within Manx Care, and professionally by the General Medical Council (GMC) and the Royal College of Physicians.
‘The GMC process was concluded in August 2022.
‘Manx Care will not be making any further comment on this matter.’
If a healthcare professional has any form of warning from the GMC it can be found on their record online.