Manx Care is inviting members of the public to nominate their ‘People’s Champion’ as part of its first ever annual colleague award ceremony taking place next month.
The Care Awards are designed to recognise and reward the ‘exceptional work’ that individuals and teams across Manx Care deliver to patients, service users and their families on a daily basis.
There will be 10 Care Awards given out on the evening.
Nine of those will be decided upon within Manx Care following nominations being made internally across the organisation, with the People’s Champion Award being nominated by members of the island’s community.
The People’s Champion Award will be given to an individual or team that members of the public nominate for making a significant contribution to the delivery of health and social care on the Isle of Man.
Judges are looking for someone who makes a significant contribution to the delivery of services for Manx Care, makes a real impact to patients, service users and their families in the care they deliver, and go above and beyond to provide support to their service, or the wider organisation.
Members of the public can put forward an individual or a team as their People’s Champion by sending an email to the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) outlining who they are nominating, why they are nominating them, and the impact they have had on them.
Manx Care’s chief executive, Teresa Cope, said: ‘We are really looking forward to hosting our first ever Care Awards event next month, and giving our exceptionally hard-working and dedicated colleagues an evening where they can dress up and enjoy an evening that is all about them.’
Nominations open today (January 16) and will close at 8am on Monday, January 23.