Nursing union ballots its members over pay offer

The Isle of Man’s largest nursing trade union is balloting its members after conciliation talks with Manx Care.

The talks resulted in no increase to the 2021-2022 award (4%) but an offer for 2022-2023 improved over the course of the conciliation talks from 2% to 4%.

The Royal College of Nursing’s elected council agreed that a combined ballot will take place with members working for Manx Care between July 5 and 20.

It will ask them whether they want to accept or reject the new combined pay offer and, if the offer is rejected, whether they would they be willing to take any form of industrial action.

If members rejected the offer, it would not authorise industrial action, but it would be used to ‘inform’ the next steps.

Carmel O’Boyle, chair of the RCN’s North West Regional Board, said: ‘Manx Care employees have faced uncertainty for months about the in-year pay offer.

‘While the new offer from Manx Care for 2022-23 is slightly more encouraging, it is disappointing that Manx Care will not budge from its 4% pay award for 2021-22. There is still a long way to go to meet the original 15% requested.

‘In this time staff have seen a cost-of-living crisis like never before and the demand on services is increasing with unsafe staffing levels. The nursing community should not be in a situation where they are trying to deliver compassionate and professional care in the most challenging of conditions.’

Mary-Anne Parkinson, RCN senior regional officer for the Isle of Man, added: ‘This should have and could have been a year for nursing staff to be recognised for their skill, expertise, and immense contribution by rewarding them with a pay increase which would also go some way to bridging the staffing gaps by making the Isle of Man an attractive place to come and work.