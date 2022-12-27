The total missed GP appointments across the island in November was the equivalent of more than two full-time GPs’ worth of time in a month.
Missed appointment slots, referred to as ‘Did Not Attends’ (DNAs), continue to affect GP surgeries across the island.
A total of 1,419 appointments were missed across the island’s GPs during November.
Manx Care is asking people to cancel their appointments if they cannot attend so it can be offered to someone else.
Practice
The practice that was subject to the most DNAs was Ramsey, with 336 in November, followed by Kensington Group Practice on Westmoreland Road in Douglas, with 137.
Laxey and Onchan also had 135 DNAs.
Ballasalla had the least at 60 DNAs.
The organisation plans to continue to publish GP practices’ DNA data each month.
We previously reported that the equivalent of 48 GP appointments per day were missed between April 2021 to March 2022.
According to Manx Care, this financial year is appearing to show similar results and has said a number of patients are experiencing difficulties getting an appointment with their GP. The data has been provided by all 11 practices across the island and is also a problem in the UK.
Manx Care said it was as a result of recruitment issues and high vacancy factors amongst GPs and practice nurses, the number of people living longer with long-term conditions, and the large number of patients failing to attend their booked appointments.
Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website.