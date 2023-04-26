Mahendrakumar Prabhudas Patel, of Castle Pharmacy on Malew Street, has been ordered to stop operating following a fitness-to-practise hearing.
Castle Pharmacy recently closed its doors, with Manx Care saying ‘the reasons are confidential to the contractor, and cannot be disclosed’.
The decision was made by a GPC committee in private and followed three previous hearings looking at the pharmacist’s work.
In October last year, Mr Patel had been ordered to continue with rules which included the oversight of his work by a supervisor.
Hearings were held on March 31 and April 20 to review conditions which had previously been imposed.
It is not clear how long Mr Patel’s suspension will last and Manx Care has said that it is unclear as to if the pharmacy would open again.
Manx Care is attempting to limit the disruption to services by offering a helpline to call with any queries people may have regarding prescriptions etc.
The helpline is available on 642687 and can be accessed between 9 am and 5 pm from Monday to Friday.