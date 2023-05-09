Castle Pharmacy, in Castletown, will close down next Friday, May 19, the Department of Health and Social Care announces.
The business has been in question his the registered pharmacist was suspended from the register, with the reason for the closure being ‘confidential to the owner’ according to Manx Care.
Following the suspension of the pharmacist this means that they are no longer able to act as a pharmacist, and as the pharmacy business is registered to that individual, it is no longer able to trade.
A spokesperson for the DHSC said: ‘The pharmacy will continue to operate up until the 19 May, as a registered locum pharmacist has been put in place during this period, however, this is only a short term solution to give patients time to find an alternative pharmacy.
‘From that date, GPs and other prescribers will no longer be able to send prescriptions directly to Castle Pharmacy and Castle Pharmacy will not be able to dispense prescriptions.
‘Patients can request prescriptions to be sent to another pharmacy at any time.’
The Department has recommended that locals use other pharmacies such as; Costains Pharmacy, Ballasalla, Lloyds Pharmacy, in Castletown or Port Erin , Clear Pharmacy in Port St Mary and Port Erin, or a pharmacy close to where they work.