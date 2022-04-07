Record number of Covid patients in the hospital

Three more Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed and the hospital has a record number of patients with the virus in the island’s first week out of legal Covid restrictions.

Almost half of the patients receiving treatment caught the virus in the hospital itself.

The figures were confirmed in the latest weekly government Covid-19 surveillance report.

The report states there are 29 patients in Noble’s Hospital with coronavirus.

Only 21% of these patients are unvaccinated, with the majority, 69%, fully vaccinated and boosted.

Of these 29 patients, six were admitted to be treated for Covid, nine were admitted for other reasons and tested positive on admission, and the remaining 14 patients acquired coronavirus whilst in the hospital, suggesting an outbreak within the building.

It comes as Manx Care chief executive Theresa Cope warned that the service is expecting to see an increase in Covid-19 in the community later this month, as locals return from Easter holidays.

She said that whilst the rate of community spread is currently falling, the number of patients in hospital remains steady.

Indeed, the current seven-day average for reported positive results is 182.

This week saw a further fall in case numbers which has been seen across all age groups.

This is reflected by a further fall in the reproduction number to 0.68 from last week’s 0.99, indicating continued slowing in transmission.

However, three more Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed in the report, bringing the total amount of people who have died in the island since the start of the pandemic to 87.

Earlier this week, the symptom list for Covid-19 was expanded (https://covid19.gov.im/about-coronavirus/symptoms-and-testing/).

The Spring Booster campaign is currently underway for over 75s and over 12s who are immunosuppressed. This cohort are receiving letters in batches with appointment times. Again they are asked to ring 111 if they need to change the appointment.

Manx Care are in the process of sending out vaccine invite letters to all primary school children between the ages of 5 and 11, plus those under 12 in school year 7.

This cohort will be given two paediatric formulation doses of the Pfizer/Biontech Comirnaty vaccine.

Appointments will commence on Tuesday, April 19 at the Chester Street vaccination hub.

Parents/guardians are being encouraged to register as soon as possible.

Appointment letters will be sent once individuals have registered.