Replacement Covid-19 PCR testing centre opens

Manx Care’s replacement Covid-19 PCR testing/swabbing centre at the Crookall Centre in Kensington Road, Douglas is now operational.

The old Finch Hill GP surgery has take oven from the organisation’s former base at the TT Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road.

No further testing is being carried out there.

The public are asked to arrive for their appointment time at the new venue and note that as it is a walk-in service, face masks must be worn.

PCR testing is currently still required for off-island hospital treatment or the need to evidence a negative PCR for international travel.