Manx Care’s Isle of Man Memory Clinic has been placed in the top 10% of accredited services in Britain with an overall score of 95%.
This is according to the sixth report for the Memory Services National Accreditation Programme (MSNAP), published last month.
This report showcases the great work and areas of good practice demonstrated by the Older Persons Mental Health Service (OPMHS) team.
To achieve accreditation, a service must meet 100% of type one standards, at least 80% of type two standards and at least 60% of type three standards.
The Isle of Man service has been fully accredited since 2010, and during its last review met 100% of type 1, 95% of type 2 and 88% of type 3 standards.
Their overall score of 95% places them in the top 10% of accredited memory services
Operational manager for OPMHS Kelvin Rossiter said: “This reflects the hard work and dedication of the Isle of Man service, demonstrating the way they have met the very highest national standards, which are benchmarked against best practice and national clinical guidelines.’
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope (pictured) added: ‘We’re delighted for our colleagues for this really excellent result – something the whole team should be immensely proud of.’