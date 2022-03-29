Smoking fully banned in healthcare venues

All Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Manx Care sites are to become fully smoke free.

From April 1, residential, care and supported living premises will ban smoking.

It marks the final stage of the DHSC’s smoke free policy and means that smoking will no longer be permitted anywhere on Department or Manx Care grounds.

The policy is said to support the Public Health initiative to provide healthy and safe environments for all, as well as helping to prevent avoidable smoking-related ill-health by encouraging people to quit smoking.

It also marks a key milestone in the Smoke Free Isle of Man 2030 ambition - to reduce the number of people smoking to under 5% of the island’s population.

Smoking is known to be the leading cause of preventable death and it has been medically proven that second hand smoke causes lung cancer and heart disease in nonsmokers, as well as many other illnesses and minor conditions.

As a result of the policy, smoking will not be permitted anywhere on Health and Social care grounds.

Vaping will only be permitted in outdoor areas away from doorways, open windows and anywhere that may cause nuisance to others.

The policy change will apply to all staff, visitors, patients and residents at all sites.

On April 1, 2021, in the first stage of the rollout, all hospital sites, healthcare facilities on Westmoreland Road in Douglas, Crookall House and all GP practices became completely smoke free.

On October 1, 2021, the second phase saw all DHSC and Manx Care workplaces not covered in phase one, with the exception of residential facilities, become smoke free.

The DHSC and Manx Care have been working with staff, third sector partners and external stakeholders to communicate the various stages of the policy’s implementation, ensuring everyone is kept up-to-date with progress.

Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper MHK said: ‘From Public Health’s 2019 lifestyle survey we know that smoking on island is now down to 12%, with 57% of smokers saying they would like to quit smoking for good.

‘The overall aim is not to stigmatise smokers but instead establish smoke free spaces for everyone to benefit from and to de-normalise smoking to prevent future generations from starting.

‘I am looking forward to a completely smoke free health and social care service and I am proud of what we have achieved.’