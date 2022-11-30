The Isle of Man’s health system is being hit by a supply issue with two drugs that are used in the treatment of strokes and heart conditions.
This global supply issue,mwhich could continue for the rest of 2022, is having an effect across all NHS trusts in the UK, and therefore impacts the Isle of Man’s supply of these drugs.
The organisation says it ‘absolutely’ has stock in hand and is doing everything possible to preserve that stock.
This may include the use of alternative and equally effective drugs for certain conditions (such as acute myocardial infarction), given that one condition (acute ischaemic stroke) can only be treated with alteplase.
These mitigations are in line with recommendations from the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK and the NHS.
Hospital pharmacies across the UK have been directed to order these drugs in line with their allocations rather than over-ordering, and Manx Care is acting in line with this.
Dr Sreeman Andole, executive medical director and stroke consultant, said: ‘We don’t want to alarm any members of the public – we are notifying you to ensure we are being open given the current global situation which may have an effect on the island.
‘We have looked at our use of these drugs – our current usage is low and we’re preserving stocks and using alternatives where it’s clinically safe to do so. This is in line with guidance provided by NHS and DHSC (UK).’