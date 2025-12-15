Manx Care has said it will be asking people to wear masks in healthcare settings this winter as part of efforts to protect patients and staff during a period when respiratory illnesses are more prevalent.
The organisation has confirmed that guidance has been shared both publicly and internally, with visitors to clinical settings advised they may be required to wear face coverings, particularly when entering hospital wards.
In a post on Facebook, a Manx Care spokesperson said: ‘If you’re visiting clinical settings across Manx Care this winter, please be aware that you may be asked to wear a mask, especially when entering hospital wards.
‘Our clinicians may also be wearing masks – this is nothing to worry about.
‘These measures help protect our staff and patients during the winter months, when respiratory viruses can be particularly severe.
‘Please follow staff guidance and help us keep everyone safe. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.’
Alongside the public message, Manx Care has also issued an email to all staff outlining forthcoming responsibilities linked to a new Infection Prevention and Control mask-wearing standard operating procedure.
In the email, staff were told: ‘This is an advance notice to inform you that, from Monday 15 December, new responsibilities regarding mask wearing will come into effect, in line with the forthcoming Infection Prevention & Control Mask Wearing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).’
The email explains that the guidance will apply to all staff working in clinical or patient-facing roles, all visitors entering clinical areas, and high-risk wards and departments, including the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, Elderly Care, and Maternity and Neonatal units.
Among the key responsibilities listed, Manx Care said colleagues are encouraged to wear surgical masks in clinical and patient-facing areas, while mandatory mask use may be introduced in high-risk zones or areas with confirmed outbreaks at the discretion of matrons.
Visitors should be offered masks at clinical entrances and encouraged to wear them, while those with respiratory symptoms should be discouraged from attending unless essential.
Manx Care added that the SOP will be reviewed weekly and may change in response to infection trends and operational pressures.