The next ‘Meet the Consultant’ event

One of Manx Care’s consultants is the guest speaker at the next Cancer Services User Forum’s (CSUF)‘Meet the Consultant’ event, taking place this week.

Baher Hussein, a consultant urologist, will be talking about cancers affecting the lower half of the body, with a particular focus on prostate cancer, at the event on Thursday, April 28, at the Palace Hotel in Douglas.

It is hoped the night will debunk any myths surrounding cancer.

The CSUF re-launched its bi-monthly ‘Meet the Consultant’ evening back in November, after a break because of the pandemic.

The CSUF exists to contribute to the development of cancer services in the Isle of Man by providing ideas and feedback from those living with cancer to the health services at a strategic level.

Their ‘Meet the Consultant’ events each focus on a different type of cancer, and have been running since around 2013.

The events invite members of the public to go along to meet with clinicians and other practitioners delivering cancer services across the island in a friendly, informal and relaxing environment.

There will also be the opportunity for an informal Q&A session during the evening.

Speaking to us back when the evenings re-launched, Julie Stokes from the CSUF said: ‘The idea is that you take the consultant out of the hospital environment.

‘Imagine you go into an appointment with a consultant, and it’s all very daunting, and it’s all very scary, and when you get there, you’ve forgotten what to say, you’re stunned really.

‘So the idea is you take them out of the hospital environment, put them in a nice room, give everybody a cup of tea - or a glass of wine or whatever else they fancy – and they talk about their speciality and talk about the pathway.’

This week’s event begins at 7.30pm on Thursday.