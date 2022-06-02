Win’s 101st birthday at the vaccine hub
Tuesday 7th June 2022 10:54 am
Winifred Thornley attended the vaccination hub on her 101st birthday
The Chester Street vaccination hub has celebrated many milestones during the pandemic.
Usually these milestones are to do with record numbers of jabs in arms.
But this week it marked a wholly different occasion.
The Covid-19 vaccination hub team were pleased to celebrate a special birthday with a recent attendee.
Winifred Thornley went to the vaccination hub on her 101st birthday to receive her spring booster.
While she was there, the team presented her with a birthday cake, flowers and a card.
Manx Care released a statement on the visit and a photograph from the day, saying: ‘From all of us at Manx Care, we wish Winifred all the best, and a very happy 101st birthday!’