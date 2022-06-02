Win’s 101st birthday at the vaccine hub

Winifred Thornley attended the vaccination hub on her 101st birthday

The Chester Street vaccination hub has celebrated many milestones during the pandemic.

Usually these milestones are to do with record numbers of jabs in arms.

But this week it marked a wholly different occasion.

The Covid-19 vaccination hub team were pleased to celebrate a special birthday with a recent attendee.

Winifred Thornley went to the vaccination hub on her 101st birthday to receive her spring booster.

While she was there, the team presented her with a birthday cake, flowers and a card.