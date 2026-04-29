The partner of a Peel man killed in Ukraine last year has thanked the Manx public for helping secure the return of items he built.
In recent weeks, a solar panel and propane tank - both constructed by Chris - were taken from a container at the Old Mushroom Farm in Greeba.
Chris’s partner, Courtney Pollock, made a plea on social media urging those who took the items to return them ‘no questions asked’, or she would have to report the theft to police.
In the post, Courtney said: ‘In the last three to four weeks, a solar panel and propane tank have been taken from a container at the Old Mushroom Farm in Greeba.
‘That container wasn’t just a project — it was built by my partner, Christopher Garrett. Chris was killed last May in Ukraine.
‘Since then, I’ve been here trying to rebuild a life for myself and our daughter, holding onto the things he created, the pieces of him that are still here with us. So to come back and find parts of that gone… it’s honestly heartbreaking.’
However, she posted an update on Wednesday to say the solar panels had been returned.
Courtney said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who helped in this effort. I received a message early this morning (Wednesday) that there were two panels left near the entrance of the old mushroom farm… so I had to go and check immediately. Sure enough, the panels have been returned.
‘I honestly can’t thank this community enough. Everyone who shared, messaged and looked out — it clearly made a difference.
‘And to whoever made the decision to bring them back — thank you. Truly. That choice matters more than you might realise.
‘Chris was someone who would always help people if they were in a tough spot — it’s what brought us together, and what I loved most about him.
‘So if you were struggling, and that’s what led to this… if there’s a way I can help, I will. You just have to ask.’
Armed forces veteran Chris, of Peel, had been working to detonate and disarm explosive devices placed around Ukraine by Russian forces since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Chris, 40, and his team from the charity Prevail Together – which he co-founded – stepped up their work after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Prevail Together ambassador and board member Shaun Pinner confirmed Chris died in the city of Izyum on Tuesday, May 6, last year alongside Australian national Nick Parsons.
Chris, also known as Swampy, and his team were dismantling an improvised explosive device (IED) at the time in the Ukrainian city.
He first went to Ukraine in 2014 during the conflict following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, later returning to the UK in 2017 before heading back just days after the full-scale invasion in 2022.
Rather than engaging in combat, he focused on mine clearance and training others to safely dispose of explosives.
Chris met his partner Courtney Pollock in Ukraine, where she was working as a volunteer paramedic from the United States. They have a young daughter, Reed.