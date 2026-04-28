Tributes have been paid to well-known island resident and businessman Joseph ‘Keith’ McArd, who has died aged 89.
Mr McArd, of Port Erin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25 at Hospice Isle of Man following a short illness.
His family described him as a ‘larger than life character’ who made a lasting contribution to the island through both his business achievements and his decades of community involvement.
A proud Manxman, Mr McArd built a successful career in the construction industry, founding his building business in the south of the island in 1962.
A few years later he was joined by his cousin and close friend Roy Kermode.
Over the years, he was involved in a number of major developments, including the construction of Douglas Police Headquarters in the 1970s and large housing projects across the island such as Ballachurry in Onchan, which comprised around 500 homes.
Outside of his professional life, Mr McArd was deeply involved in community and voluntary organisations.
In his earlier years, he was a member of Round Table, 41 Club and the Douglas Rotary Club, where he remained actively involved for more than 35 years.
He also played a significant role in local sport, particularly with Rushen Football Club, where he served as president during two separate periods spanning almost 40 years.
His commitment to public service extended to local government, having served on the board of Port Erin Commissioners for a number of years.
He was also a committee member of Port Erin RNLI and served on the Work Permit Committee for around two decades.
More recently, Mr McArd was involved with the Royal British Legion in Port Erin, where he served as president and continued to play an active role in the community.
Mr McArd leaves behind his sons Gary and Paul, daughter Nicola, daughter-in-law Carolyn, son-in-law Steve, grandchildren Fíonn, Willow, Johnny and Lola, and his long-term partner Val.
A statement issued on behalf of Mr McArd’s family following his passing, they said he would be ‘sadly missed by all his family and friends’.
The statement continued: ‘Keith was a proud Manxman whose contributions to the community, voluntary entities, and building spanned decades.
‘He was a larger-than-life character with time for everyone who crossed his path.
‘Keith was very much a family man and his family meant the world to him. He was also an extremely loyal person whose honesty and integrity were foremost.
‘Keith was also a passionate Man United fan, he held a season ticket at the club and was a regular at matches, joining friends such as Roy Dixon and Ronnie Broadbent to watch the fixtures.
‘His first passion after football his boat which was moored in the inner harbour of Port St Mary.
‘Sailing was his favourite pastime and he owned boats right from the early 1970's to late 1980's.
‘He established many lifelong friendships through sailing and spent many an evening in the Port St Mary Yacht Club, which he built, with the likes Nick Keig and Des Collins.’
A celebration of his life will take place at Rushen Parish Church at 11am on Friday, May 15.
Family flowers only have been requested, with donations in lieu, if desired, to Hospice Isle of Man.