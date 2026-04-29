A 36-year-old has admitted stealing more than £50,000 worth of goods while working at Manx Telecom.
Sean Lowther appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on April 28, pleading guilty to the theft charge.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted that the case was too serious for summary court, saying that it had involved a breach of trust, with stolen goods valued at £50,299, some of which had been sold on.
The charges were said to relate to phone handsets and other goods, taken between December 2021 and November 2024.
The Deputy High Bailiff committed Lowther, who lives at Reginald Close, Douglas, to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
He’ll appear there on May 22 and is on bail.