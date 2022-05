Heavy goods vehicle steers off road at Fairy Bridge

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

On Friday evening, fire crews attended a heavy goods vehicle that had steered off the road at fairy bridge.

The vehicle had two occupants, one occupant was able to exit the vehicle but the second occupant was trapped due to their injuries.

Douglas and Castletown crews worked alongside the ambulance to create enough space using hydraulic equipment so that the casualty could be safely removed from the vehicle.