Heavy goods vehicle steers off road at Fairy Bridge
Sunday 15th May 2022 8:54 pm
(Isle of Man Fire Service )
On Friday evening, fire crews attended a heavy goods vehicle that had steered off the road at fairy bridge.
The vehicle had two occupants, one occupant was able to exit the vehicle but the second occupant was trapped due to their injuries.
Douglas and Castletown crews worked alongside the ambulance to create enough space using hydraulic equipment so that the casualty could be safely removed from the vehicle.
Crews were in attendance for about an hour but the road was closed for a number of hours to ensure the vehicle could be safely removed.
