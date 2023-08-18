The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Cloudy with occasional outbreaks of rain soon arriving this morning, some of which could turn heavy at times.
This will then clear for a time in the afternoon, before a further period of heavy rain arrives later in the evening. Fresh to strong easterly winds with a top temperature up to 18°C.
Outlook
Rain continuing through the morning on Saturday, clearing around lunchtime to leave the rest of the day dry with sunny spells developing. Strong southeast winds veering southwest with a top temperature up to 17°C.
Then dry on Sunday with some sunny spells, a fresh southwest wind and top temperatures of 20°C.
Sunrise: 6:01am
Sunset: 8:43pm