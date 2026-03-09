A Manx charity set up in memory of a premature baby is planning to create a Baby Loss Memorial Garden at Noble’s Hospital.
The idea is to provide a peaceful place for families to remember lost children and find support during difficult times.
Arlo’s Adventure has announced it has been allocated a courtyard within the hospital grounds which it hopes to transform into a dedicated memorial and reflection space for the entire island community.
The charity says the garden will offer ‘a beautiful, peaceful space where families can come to remember their loved but lost little ones’.
It will also include a quiet retreat area for families experiencing complicated pregnancies or who have babies being cared for in the hospital’s Neonatal Unit.
In a post announcing the plans, the charity said: ‘Our vision is to create a beautiful, peaceful space where families can come to remember their loved but lost little ones.
‘Alongside this, the garden will also include a tranquil retreat area for families going through complicated pregnancies or who have babies in the Neonatal Unit. A quiet place to sit, breathe, and take a moment when it’s needed most.’
While the space is being designed with those families particularly in mind, the charity says it will remain a respectful public area within the hospital grounds.
The post added: ‘Somewhere anyone can sit quietly, reflect, and take a moment of calm, while always remembering the purpose of the garden.’
Currently, the courtyard earmarked for the project is largely unused, containing only a small number of trees and shrubs.
But Arlo’s Adventure believes the space has the potential to become ‘something truly special for our island community’.
To help bring the project to life, the charity is now appealing for support.
Volunteers and businesses are being asked to come forward with skills, time or materials to assist with the transformation, including garden design, landscaping, electrical work, lighting, seating and plants.
The charity said: ‘As a charity, any help we can receive will make a huge difference and help us create a meaningful place for remembrance, reflection, and support for families across the Isle of Man.’
Arlo’s Adventure was established in memory of Arlo Arthur Owen, who was born at 27 weeks after his mother’s waters broke before her 20-week scan.
His mother spent seven weeks on bed rest, including three weeks in Liverpool Women’s Hospital, before he was born.
Arlo spent his entire life in the neonatal unit and was later diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare condition that causes the immune system to attack the body’s own blood cells.
Despite the challenges he faced, he fought for six weeks and one day before he died in the arms of his parents.
His family set up Arlo’s Adventure to ensure his legacy lives on by raising awareness, bringing communities together through events and supporting families facing similarly difficult journeys.
Anyone wishing to support the memorial garden project, or the charity, can reach out through its social media pages.