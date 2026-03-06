Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a 13-hour yellow weather warning for frost and icy conditions as temperatures are expected to drop below zero overnight.
The alert will come into force at 8pm on Friday and remain in place until 9am on Saturday, with forecasters warning that clear skies and light winds will allow surface temperatures to fall sharply during the evening.
As a result, a widespread frost is expected to form, with icy patches likely to develop on untreated surfaces where roads and pavements remain damp or wet.
The warning applies to the whole island, although the Met Office says a southerly breeze developing later could help temperatures recover more quickly in southern coastal areas.
It follows wintry conditions overnight on Thursday, when some snow was reported on the A18 Mountain Road.