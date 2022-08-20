Heavy rain at times this afternoon
Saturday 20th August 2022 7:01 am
Share
Peel at 7.58am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The weather forecast by Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:
Rather cloudy but mostly dry this morning then patchy light rain merging into a more general band of rain early afternoon, turning heavy at times, gradually clearing late afternoon or early evening to allow bright intervals to return. The fresh to strong southwest wind decreasing later, top temperature 19°C.
Outlook
Dry and bright tomorrow morning with some sunshine and light winds, then cloud increasing in the afternoon ahead of spells of rain during the evening and night. The rain should clear to scattered showers and bright intervals on Monday morning.
Sunrise: 6:04am Today Sunset: 8:39pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |