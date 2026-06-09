Helicopters are likely to be needed for a logistically complex project to replace a mast at the island's highest point.
A planning application has been submitted by National Air Traffic Services (NATS) to replace a mast at the summit of Snaefell.
The existing site provides air traffic coverage and hosts equipment for Manx Telecom, British Aerospace and the Coastguard.
The 50-metre mast occupies a key location for the delivery of the UK's regulated air navigation services, but the applicant says its position at altitude in the middle of the Irish Sea makes it one of ‘the most arduous locations with respect to inclement weather’.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘All four users provide critical civil and military aviation services, maritime surveillance and search and rescue coverage, as well as mobile phone coverage.
‘However, the environment has taken its toll on the timber section of the mast in particular and the entire structure now needs to be replaced.’
The tower will remain 50 metres high, matching the existing structure, with the upper 18 metres constructed from timber and the lower 32 metres from steel. There is also a second mast on the summit owned by the Department of Home Affairs.
The applicant says: ‘The replacement will be on a like-for-like basis but located to the south of the existing mast, at the opposite end of the NATS building. This will allow the new structure to be erected while coverage is maintained.
‘It is vitally important that NATS maintains coverage at all times due to aircraft safety. Once the new mast is in place and fully integrated, the existing mast will be removed.’
The application also highlights the challenges involved in replacing the mast at such an exposed location.
The planning statement says: ‘The logistics of this site are complex due to the limited access available.
‘At one stage, NATS considered using military helicopters, but this is no longer an option.
‘Civilian helicopters may potentially be used, although their lifting capacity is significantly lower.
‘However, they are likely to be used for installing the upper sections of the tower to reduce working at height and minimise weather-related risks.
‘For the lower sections and all foundation work, it is not logistically practical to use a helicopter. The majority of materials will therefore be transported to the summit using the existing railway.’
In conclusion, the applicant says: ‘The existing mast must be replaced to ensure aircraft safety is maintained. This is a replacement of an existing site that provides essential services for NATS, the Coastguard, Manx Telecom and BAE.
‘The proposed works have been designed sensitively, taking account of the character and appearance of the surrounding area.
‘The applicant has demonstrated efforts to respect the visual amenity of the site while preserving the local character and setting.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.