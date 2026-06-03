A two-year study of air quality across the Isle of Man has found pollution levels are significantly lower than UK action thresholds, according to a newly published government report.
The Isle of Man Government's Air Quality Monitoring Report 2026 examined nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide levels at 63 locations around the island between October 2023 and October 2025.
The monitoring programme, carried out by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), focused primarily on sites near schools and formed part of the environmental commitments set out in the Island Plan.
The report found average nitrogen dioxide levels of 13 micrograms per cubic metre, compared with a UK average of 21 micrograms per cubic metre and the UK action level of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.
Average sulphur dioxide levels were recorded at just one microgram per cubic metre, well below the UK threshold of 20 micrograms per cubic metre.
DEFA said air quality near schools remained consistently below UK safety limits throughout the monitoring period.
The findings are considered particularly significant due to children being more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution because of their developing respiratory systems.
While the report identified short-term increases in pollution at some locations, including Braddan Bridge and Peel Road during peak traffic periods, these spikes did not have a significant impact on the overall results.
Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture Clare Barber commented: ‘This report demonstrates that we are not only committed to protecting our environment, but recognise the importance of effective monitoring to ensure our efforts are targeted and effective.
‘As a UNESCO Biosphere, we take our responsibility to balance people and nature seriously, and these results show that the Isle of Man continues to offer an exceptionally clean and healthy environment for residents and visitors alike.’