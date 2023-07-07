Will Bellamy, head of the ambulance service, said: 'We have invested a lot of time and work with Wrexham Glyndwr University to create an opportunity whereby Manx students can return home to complete their clinical placement, as we know that being able to train locally is a really big driver for people. We are really excited to support the next generation of aspiring Paramedics, and hope to see some Manx student paramedics joining the Isle of Man Ambulance Service in the future as a result of this partnership.'