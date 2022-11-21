A Manx financial services company has joined forces with a company in South Africa to provide much-needed essentials for new mothers and babies in the lower-income areas of Cape Town.
Staff at DITO and the Manx based Affinity came together to support Bloom Mama.
DITO’s staff in Cape Town were invited to wear pink, with the company making a donation of each employee who splashed some colour. This was supported by Affinity, which also made a donation.
DITO is a process outsourcing business which specialises in call centres, data management and auditing. It also has a Manx base in Athol Street, Douglas.
While the total figures are still being worked out, the money raised will provide at least 27 expectant mothers with a Bloom Box containing a range of items from baby essentials, clothes and equipment to birthing products and pregnancy clothing.
Beth Tracey, who is based in Cape Town, said: ‘While we appreciate that there are challenging economic times at the moment, we have to accept that part of our service is based in Cape Town to keep our offering of call centre nd data work cost effective for our clients. Therefore it is important to us that we support the local community and there is no better cause that Bloom Mama’s.’