Nicci says: ‘We had the Yellow Wellies over for the Royal Show and they did a talk and a workshop at the NFU. And, just looking at how things are getting trickier with the increase in input prices now, mental health is something that the NFU have noticed; and, within our own club, especially as young people are taking on the farms now or starting up, it’s great to see and it’s just putting that support in place for them.’