The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has revealed that sections of the Heritage Trail, which follows the old railway line between Peel and Douglas, will face staged closures for essential maintenance work next week.
Hedge cutting is being carried out between Peel and Braddan.
It is scheduled to start on Monday, September 23, and is expected to be completed by Friday, September 17.
The maintenance work will commence at the Peel end of the trail and move incrementally eastward towards Braddan.
During this period, a tractor-mounted flail will be used, which will necessitate the complete closure of the path in sections.
To ensure public safety, these sections will be marked with road closed signs at both ends.
The closures will be in effect daily from 9am to 3:30pm.
The DoI has indicated that if the maintenance progresses ahead of schedule, it may be possible to lift some of the restrictions earlier than planned.
However, any breaches of the closure zones could result in extended closure times.