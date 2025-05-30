Mark Benjamin William Quane, of Kerroo Coar, Peel, appeared before magistrates via video link from the Isle of Man Prison on Wednesday, May 29.
He is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, following an alleged incident in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, at his home address.
The alleged victim is reported to have suffered a serious wound to his arm and a small wound beneath his chin.
A large police cordon was in place around the scene on the Sunday following the incident, with officers and police vehicles stationed outside.
Mr Quane was initially brought before the court on Tuesday, May 27, where he was remanded in custody by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood, who refused bail. He has not yet entered a plea to the charge, which can only be dealt with at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The case was listed for mention only on May 29 and is progressing towards committal to the higher court on July 22. Defence advocate Peter Taylor requested the matter return to court on June 5 to allow time for a statement from the alleged victim to be submitted.
Mr Quane remains remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.