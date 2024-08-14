A major hospitality company is seeking permission to create a large industrial park where its offices are currently based.
Heron & Brearley (H&B) says it has reduced its head office staff over the years due to a downturn in pub users and advances in technology.
As a result, it has been able to house its staff in a refurbished warehouse which means the office block at Kewaigue is no longer needed.
The company behind the famed Okell’s brewery brand has now submitted amended plans to convert the area into a 34-unit enterprise park having initially put forward similar proposals in 2022.
In the design statement, it says: ‘Over the years the Isle of Man has seen a general decline in the number of people using pubs with the number of pubs having reduced considerably over time and brewing demand significantly reduced.
‘With technological advances in all areas of their operations, the requirement for head office staff has also seen a significant reduction.
‘The onset of Covid added to the challenges faced by the Group as a whole, with optimisation of their current resources firmly at the heart of their long-term sustainability plans.
‘With this in mind, a scheme that maximises the use of the Kewaigue site has been developed.’
Part of those plans to diversify involve creating the industrial park on H&B’s land which is zoned for industrial use.
The design statement says: ‘A proposal that maximises the use of the site through the development of rentable/sellable industrial units has therefore been developed.
‘Estate agents have advised that industrial units in the order of 75m2 with flexibility for 2 or more units to be merged as businesses grow is the current demand. Accordingly a proposal that has this flexibility in mind has been developed.
‘Kewaigue Enterprise Park comprises 34 units with an internal floor area of 75m2 that will be able to accommodate a wide spectrum of general and light industrial uses, set in an attractive landscaped environment.
‘The site has excellent communication links to the haulage network and ample onsite parking can be provided.’
H&B also plans to ensure the units are as green as possible which will include providing charging points for electric cars.
But several objections and concerns have been raised by nearby residents regarding potentially increased traffic, more noise and the loss of trees.
The application will be considered by the planning committee at a later date.