Rain will become heavy and persistent tonight and into tomorrow morning, before clearing in the afternoon.
Totals are expected to be between 20-40 mm, with 40-70 mm on the hills, giving a moderate risk of localised flooding. In addition, large waves will break over exposed coastal locations for an hour or two either side of high tide tomorrow (approx. 11.36 am), leaving debris.
Places exposed to the south will be most at risk, but Laxey and Ramsey proms may also be affected as well as central and northern parts of Douglas prom (including possibly the northern part of the prom parking).
The high winds have resulted in the cancellation of this evening's Manxman sailing to Heysham and the return journey from the Lancashire report in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Wednesday evening's and Thursday's sailings could also be disrupted by the weather.