Wet weather has brought an early conclusion to the opening day of TT 2025.
The forecast had already forced organisers to condense Bank Holiday Monday’s schedule, but in the end the conditions only allowed for the newcomers’ speed-controlled lap to go ahead.
The decision was met with disappointment, but understanding for the riders preparing to undertake their first laps of the year following the solo and sidecar newcomers’ escorted lap.
After clerk of the course Gary Thompson announced the session was to be called off, the experienced James Hillier told told Radio TT: ‘Even a steady lap would have been good, just to get your eye in, but we understand safety is paramount - it’s good the newcomers have had got their lap in.’
One of the Mountain Course rookies able to complete a circuit of the course was British Superbike Championship regular Barry Burrell who is making his debut this year. He said: ‘That was proper that! I enjoyed that even with it raining.’
Fellow solo newcomer, New Zealand superbike champion Mitch Rees added: ‘What a lap, it was a bit sketchy in the rain, but it was good to get a lap in on the bike.’
The forecast for the rest of the week is mixed, with the Met Office at Ronaldsway predicting rain later on Tuesday after a dry start.
Wednesday’s forecast is better with dry and sunny intervals, but further showers are forecast on Thursday and Friday.