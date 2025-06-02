A yellow weather warning is currently in place from the Ronaldsway Met Office, with gusts of up to 55mph expected overnight, particularly around midnight.
The Departments of Infrastructure, Home Affairs, and Enterprise say they are working closely with campsite providers and local commissioners on contingency plans for those staying under canvas who may require alternative accommodation.
The Isle of Man Civil Defence Corps will be on standby overnight to support anyone affected, and the Sea Terminal building in Douglas will be available as a temporary refuge for travellers facing disruption due to cancelled or delayed sailings.
In preparation for Tuesday’s planned TT racing schedule, there will also be temporary road closures on the Snaefell Mountain section of the course.
The Department of Infrastructure confirmed the Mountain Road will close from Ramsey Hairpin to the Creg-ny-Baa at 7pm tonight and remain shut until racing concludes on Tuesday.
Traffic will not be permitted to access the route from the Hairpin once the closure is in place.
The closure will allow race organisers to carry out course inspections and ensure that signage remains intact following the high winds.
In the meantime, the public is urged to take simple precautions.
Campers are asked to secure tents, awnings, bikes and belongings.
Campsite and accommodation providers are advised to inspect and safeguard their sites and keep up to date with forecasts from the Met Office.
Residents are reminded to tie down loose items such as bins and garden furniture.
The Government has warned that disruption and damage to outdoor setups is possible, particularly for those in exposed areas.
Anyone camping who finds themselves in need of support overnight is asked to contact the Civil Defence Corps on 07624 331673. For the latest updates, visit www.gov.im/weather.