Manx Care has announced that its Hillside Dental Practice is now ‘fully operational’.
Regent Dental Care (who occupied the location since 2018) announced it would be handing back its NHS contract to Manx Care in August last year.
Manx Care took over the management of Hillside Dental Practice from December 1, initially for a 12-month period.
Manx Care will secure the future provision of NHS dental services for the patients currently allocated to Hillside Dental practice, and patients will continue to be able to access their NHS dental services as usual.
The full re-opening of the dental practice was initially delayed due to a ‘serious cyber attack’ on its software provider, with the practice only providing emergency dental care.
A statement from Manx Care read: ‘Whilst we have not been able to embed a new dental software programme at this time, we have utilised a workaround, and the system currently being used by the community dental service (which is also due for replacement by the end of March 2024) has been replicated as a short-term measure.
‘Manx Care would like to advise that any appointments that had been previously booked in advance by Regent Dental Care have been cancelled. This is to allow for the prioritisation of examinations for children and patients who have not been seen for a considerable time.
‘Manx Care asks that patients do not contact Hillside Dental Practice themselves to try and book an examination appointment. The staff team at Hillside Dental Practice are currently arranging appointments and contacting patients directly.
‘The practice is still delivering emergency appointments for Hillside patients and patients will be treated for the presenting problem only at the time. Therefore, if patients have any pain, bleeding or swelling they are to contact the practice on (01624) 642389 and the practice will arrange an emergency appointment.
‘Manx Care would like to thank its patients for their ongoing understanding and patience and we look forward to receiving patient feedback on the services provided from next week via the “Manx Care friends and family” survey.
‘Manx Care would also like to take this opportunity to extend its thanks to the staff who have been involved in building this new salaried dental service in a very short amount of time. A lot of hard work and determination has gone into making this a success.’