Charity Without Wings is marking its 10th anniversary by broadening the support it offers and appointing two new trustees as it enters its second decade.
Formerly focused on supporting people living with autoimmune inflammatory arthritis, the charity has announced it will now support people living with all autoimmune conditions across the island.
The organisation says the move reflects both the growing need for support within the Isle of Man's autoimmune community and the experience it has developed over the last 10 years.
The anniversary also sees the appointment of two new members to the charity's board of trustees.
Mark Humphrey, of Humphrey & Helfrich, joins the board, bringing legal expertise, while psychologist Pete Hodgson, the recently retired founder and manager of the Youth Motor Project, adds experience in charity leadership, fundraising and psychology.
They join existing trustees Suzanne Wild, who has served as charity secretary since the organisation was established, treasurer Sue Grace, and chair Jackie Morrey-Grace.
Without Wings was founded in 2016 by Ms Morrey-Grace following her own experience of living with autoimmune inflammatory arthritis.
‘Ten years ago, Without Wings was simply an idea I committed myself to because of my own experience,’ Jackie explained.
‘I never imagined that ten years later we'd be entering a brand-new decade with such an incredible team around us, or that a charity which began supporting people living with autoimmune arthritis would grow to embrace the whole autoimmune community across our island.’
Initially established to support people living with autoimmune conditions affecting the joints, the charity aimed to address gaps in emotional, practical and community support available in the island.
Over the past 10 years, the organisation says it has recognised that many of the challenges faced by people living with autoimmune disease are shared regardless of diagnosis. These include delayed diagnosis, invisible symptoms, misunderstanding, isolation and uncertainty, leading to the decision to expand its remit.
Today, Without Wings provides practical grants, counselling, wellbeing initiatives, educational resources, awareness campaigns and opportunities for people living with autoimmune conditions to connect with others facing similar experiences.
Treasurer Sue Grace said: ‘We're incredibly proud that we've always tried to balance serious work with a real sense of community.
‘Whether we're delivering wellbeing groups, funding practical support, producing educational resources or hosting a twelve-hour Big Band-a-thon, it's all driven by the same belief – that making a difference should also bring hope, connection and joy.’
One of the charity’s recent initiatives is the ‘Be Well & Stay Connected’ programme, funded by the Manx Lottery Trust. The monthly wellbeing groups are designed for people living with long-term health conditions and include adapted activities such as chair yoga, sound therapy and mindful meditation.
Without Wings will celebrate its 10th anniversary on October 10 with a community event and a 12-hour Big Band-a-thon at Quids Inn in Douglas. The event will bring together supporters, volunteers and members of the public while raising funds for the charity's future work.