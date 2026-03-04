One of the island’s most historic churches is set to be given a makeover.
A planning application has been submitted by the church warden for the Parish of Marown, Foxdale and Baldwin to carry out works at St Runius Church in Crosby.
Dedicated to Ma Rooney (St Runius), the church was built in around 1200, but was altered in 1754. Evidence of the original smaller building can be seen in the eastern half of the church.
In 1853 the church was displaced as the parish church for Marown by the church opened on the main Douglas - Peel road.
Although the church continued to be used for special services, it fell into disrepair and it was only after restoration by volunteers that it could be reopened in 1959.
In the cover letter, the applicant outlines what work is needed.
It says: ‘The most obvious indication of the need for works is the heavy green growth on the interior west wall. There are also patches of green growth on the lower levels of the interior north facing wall and some discolouration of the plastering on the interior south-facing wall. Generally, the paintwork on the interior walls is now in a poor state.
‘On the outside, the roof is in good condition, but there are no gutters and the pointing of the stonework is variable. When it rains, the stonework is not protected from water coming off the roof due to the lack of gutters.’
The work will see the external walls repointed in many areas with lime mortar and guttering installed. A gulley will also be dug to carry away water during heavy rain.
Inside, the emulsion on the walls will be scraped off and the walls will be treated with an algicide/fungicide and lime washed. Insect infestations will also be treated. A number of old lamp stands will be removed and a new bench outside installed.
The application will be considered in due course.