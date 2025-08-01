A number of historic sites and island attractions have been recognised in global travel review website Tripadvisor’s ‘Travellers’ Choice’ awards for 2025.
The Manx Museum, Castle Rushen, Laxey Wheel, House of Manannan, Peel Castle were among the attractions to be recognised by the awards, which are given to businesses that consistently receive strong reviews on the online Tripadvisor site.
However, the Manx National Heritage sites weren’t the only places in the island to be commended, with Mad Jack’s in Douglas also featuring on the list.
The awards are based on user-generated reviews submitted over a 12-month period, reflecting visitor experiences and feedback, and places these sites amongst the top 10% of listings worldwide.
Pauline Wall, head of operations for Manx National Heritage, commented: ‘We are honoured to be included among travellers’ favourites once again and extend our thanks to our many visitors for their feedback and reviews.
‘We couldn’t have done this without the support of our staff teams, volunteers, visitors and supporters – thank you all.
‘As a conservation charity, this award is a heartening reminder of how much our visitors value the island’s heritage attractions, and it celebrates the outstanding visitor experience our teams strive to deliver to everyone, whether they come from near or far.’
Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Mad Jack’s said: ‘Thanks to everyone who’s come to hang out with us over the past year, particularly those who’ve supported us since our new owners took over last October.’
Kristen Dalton, president of Tripadvisor, added: ‘Congratulations to Manx National Heritage and Mad Jack’s on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025.
‘Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience.
‘We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond’.