A newly launched campaign from Public Health and Manx Care will look to highlight how local communities can help support families who are breastfeeding.
‘Sustaining Breastfeeding Together’ launched on Friday, August 1 during World Breastfeeding Week, and will run throughout the rest of August.
Currently, 48.6% of babies on the island are exclusively breastfed at six to eight weeks, with the campaign aiming to increase this to 70%.
During the campaign, the ‘Welcome Breastfeeding’ scheme will be re-introduced, where participating cafés and coffee shops across the island display a blue sticker to show they are breastfeeding-friendly.
New information will also be online (https://www.gov.im/sustainingbreastfeedingtogether) that lists all local breastfeeding-friendly spaces.
Sessions for conversations about all things breastfeeding are also being organised by Manx Care and Public Health across the island for those currently pregnant or breastfeeding.
These sessions will take place at the George in Castletown (Friday, August 8 at 3pm), Jurby Health Centre (Monday, August 11 at 10am), Davisons Ice Cream Parlour in Peel (Monday, August 18 at 10am) and Noa’s Market Hall in Douglas (Friday, August 29 at 10am).
Dr Matt Tyrer, director of Public Health, said: ‘We know that many families want to continue breastfeeding and that having the right support around them can make all the difference.
‘This campaign is about celebrating and strengthening that support from partners and friends to employers and local businesses.’
Regan Baggley, senior matron and head of midwifery at Manx Care said: ‘Breastfeeding is one of the most effective methods of ensuring the health of infants and mothers alike.
‘As head of midwifery, I see every day how critical the right guidance and encouragement are in the early days of a baby’s life.’
For more information, local events, and to view the list of breastfeeding-friendly venues, you can visit https://www.gov.im/sustainingbreastfeedingtogether