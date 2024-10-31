There’s a Hollantide Hooley at Dalby Schoolrooms on Friday, November 8 starting at 7.30pm.
The Shenanigans, a rip-roaring folk band that specializes in trad Irish, Manx songs, rollicking ribald ballads, and a variety of sing-along type songs, will be performing.
Tickets cost £15 and include a baked spud and Bolognese supper followed by crumble and custard. Bring your own wine/beer. Please note, whereas gluten-free and vegetarian diets can be catered for, the kitchen is unable to cater for those with more specific dietary requirements.
To book please contact Gilly on 844031.
Organisers have asked if you’re coming with friends please book as a group so you can be seated together.
All proceeds after costs go to island charities ‘Forget Me Not’ which supports dementia care and ‘Hands of Hope’ a Manx charity working in Romania supporting refugees from Ukraine. Proceeds also go to the Dalby Church Restoration Fund.