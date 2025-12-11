A section of Prospect Hill and Victoria Road in Douglas has been closed to traffic due to a building’s storm damaged window.
The building's owner told IoM Today: ‘It’s storm damage on the top window which has damaged the beading and the glass is waving. You can’t put any pressure from the inside so we had to get a hoist and a glazier to sort it.
‘Thank goodness I discovered it when I did. My office is on the first floor and the third floor is not used.
‘We have a hoist and glazier here so hopefully that will prevent any more disruption.’
To facilitate the works, all traffic down Prospect Hill is being diverted onto Athol Street.
Vehicle access to the top of Victoria Street will continue via Lord Street and Ridgeway Street.
This allows the footway and the traffic lane immediately in front of the building to be closed to create a safety zone while the works are carried out.
The remaining traffic lane and footway will be available as normal.
Pedestrians are being diverted to the opposite side of the road onto the footway past Colebourne’s shop.
All businesses in Victoria Street will remain accessible by both pedestrians and vehicles.