Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott is ‘in talks’ over directing a Bee Gees biopic film with Paramount Studios.
According to the ‘Deadline’ website, the director of famous films ‘Gladiator’, ‘The Martian’, ‘Thelma And Louise’ and ‘Napoleon’ amongst many others is set to take the reigns of the biopic based on the Manx-born trio.
The Gibb brothers - who grew up in Union Mills - were one of the top-selling artists of the 1960s and '70s, with hits like How Deep is Your Love, Night Fever and Stayin' Alive.
The only surviving member of the band, Barry Gibb, is also set to be an executive producer on the film.
John Logan, who penned the script for Scott’s blockbuster ‘Gladiator’ in 2000, has already written the upcoming film - with a title yet to be announced.
The Deadline article, written by Justin Kroll, reads: ‘With its movie Bob Marley: One Love now in theaters, Paramount Pictures is moving fast on another high-profile biopic on a popular music group and looks to have found an A-list director to lead the project.’