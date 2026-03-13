A home in Kirk Michael is being sold by Coroner’s auction over non-payment of a £600,000-plus mortgage debt.
Langdale on Ballaleigh Road is being sold on the instructions of the Coroner of Glenfaba and Michael, Stuart Gardner.
The auction takes place at the property on April 15 at 12.30pm.
Estate agents DeanWood, who will be in charge of the auction, describe Langdale as ‘a beautifully positioned lifestyle property’.
Set in one acre of mature grounds, the four-bedroom detached home has uninterrupted views out to the sea at the front and the hills behind.
Spacious accommodation includes three bathrooms, a large living room, family room, dining room and modern kitchen.
DeanWood says the westerly front aspect ‘enjoys spectacular Isle of Man sunsets’.
First of a series of open house viewings took place on Friday (March 13).
Others are scheduled for this Wednesday (March 18), Thursday March 26, Tuesday March 31 and Friday April 10.
In December, the high court ruled that the Coroner could forcibly enter the property to take vacant possession and sell it over non-payment of a bank loan.
The owners had taken out an interest-only mortgage with Lloyds in February 2023 to buy Langdale - but only made two repayments.
Lloyds obtained judgment and execution in the sum of £622,581 in January 2025.
But in a judgment, Acting Deemster Wild rejected this, ruling the factors in favour of granting the enforcement order far outweighed those against, including their age.
He gave the couple until 12pm on February 27 to vacate the premises.
The successful bidder at auction must immediately after the sale pay to the Coroner a deposit of £30,000.
Completion is to be 28 days after the auction, by May 13.