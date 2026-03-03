A dog enthusiast from the island is preparing for the experience of a lifetime after qualifying for the world-famous Crufts dog show only months after beginning obedience training.
Raegan Knipe, 34, from Kirk Michael, started attending classes with her six-year-old Labrador retriever, Dory, in May last year.
By July, the pair had secured a place at Crufts 2025, marking a remarkable rise in the competitive obedience world.
Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, takes place this week at the NEC Birmingham, with Best in Show announced on Sunday’s final day.
Raegan, who trains with Ramsey Dog Training Club, said the achievement came as a complete surprise.
‘We started going to obedience classes in May and she picked it up so quickly. We moved up through the classes really fast and then qualified for Crufts in July,’ she said.
‘I was so impressed with how well she came on. I’m so proud of her.’
Dory will compete in the obedience class and the good citizen pre-beginner stakes.
Impressively Dory has also being selected for the prestigious display team performing at the NEC in Birmingham.
Knipe had previously trained Dory in flyball, but felt obedience was better suited to her dog’s abilities.
The decision has clearly paid off, with Dory described as eager to learn and determined to please.
‘She just keeps trying until she gives you what you’re asking for,’ Knipe added, ‘She’s such a clever dog and always wants to learn new things.’
For lifelong dog lover Raegan, stepping into the ring with Dory will be a dream come true.
Dory is just one of a number of dogs from the island heading to Birmingham this week. Last month we reported on Tracey Norrey’s 10-year-old Border Collie Mac who is headed to Crufts for a second time after competing previously as a puppy.