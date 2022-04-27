Homes for Ukraine scheme has more than 200 applicants

The Isle of Man’s Homes for Ukraine scheme currently has 222 applications.

Under the scheme people can register their interest in becoming hosts for those fleeing the current conflict after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Those who have registered interest are at varying points in the process.

safeguarding

Before an applicant is confirmed as suitable to host they are required to undergo several checks – including police, safeguarding and property checks. Currently 40 hosts have been approved as suitable hosts.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office said: ‘There are currently two pathways under which Ukrainians can be given permission to travel to the Isle of Man – the family pathway, or the sponsorship pathway.

‘Currently we know that 19 people have been given permission to travel to the island through the family pathway and 16 have been given leave to travel under the sponsorship pathway to the Isle of Man.

‘While the team know how many have been issued, they will not have an exact number of those who have physically arrived on the island.’

Anyone who wishes to host Ukrainian nationals or offer an empty property can use the government’s form on their website.