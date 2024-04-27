The incident happened at an undisclosed location on the Isle of Man on Friday evening.
Staff from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service based at Peel station joined the island’s animal rescue team at the scene after the alarm was raised.
Pictures taken during the operation show the stranded horse wallowing in the ditch covered in mud as crews attempted to get the animal back on her feet.
In a statement issued online, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said rescuers used ‘various’ techniques and specialist equipment to free the horse.
Once back on her feet, the animal was checked over by a vet, the spokesperson confirmed.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service finished the statement with a picture taken the following morning showing the horse recuperating in a barn after a ‘good night’s rest.’