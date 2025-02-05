The Douglas Bay Horse Tramway will operate a reduced service during the Isle of Man TT in 2025.
Isle of Man Railways has published its timetable for the upcoming season, confirming that only a single tram will run during the island’s largest motorsport festival.
Additionally, towards the end of the season in October and early November, a shorter timetable will be used which will see the last tram of the day depart at 3.35pm instead of 5:35pm.
The tramway will operate from Thursday, April 3, to Sunday, November 2.
Other heritage railways, including the Isle of Man Steam Railway, Manx Electric Railway, and Snaefell Mountain Railway, will also run throughout the year on similar schedules.
For full details, visitors and locals can check the official timetables on the Isle of Man Railways website.