A number of timetable changes are being introduced by Bus Vannin from Tuesday, April 22, 2025, with updates aimed at improving the efficiency of commuter services during the week and refining weekend schedules across the network.
While weekday commuters will see some minor adjustments, most of the changes will take place on Saturdays and Sundays. The Department of Infrastructure says the changes are designed to improve reliability, reduce journey times and cope with demand.
Below is a breakdown of the planned service changes:
Service 1
The 7.51am departure from Noble’s Hospital on Mondays to Fridays will now leave at 7.47am, four minutes earlier, to ensure a more punctual arrival in Douglas during peak travel times.
Services 2, 2a, 11, 11a, 12, 12a
There will be a slight reduction in morning services before 9am on Saturdays. On Sundays, most journey departure times will be adjusted, although the 30-minute frequency between Derby Castle and Castletown will remain unchanged.
Service 3a
The 9.10am Sunday departure from Ramsey will now leave at 9.00am to ensure an arrival in Douglas by 10.00am.
Services 4, 4b, 4n
Two weekday journeys will be withdrawn: the 12.55pm 4n from Douglas to Peel/Niarbyl, and the 2.08pm 4b from Peel to Douglas. In their place, the 1.15pm 4b from Douglas will operate as a combined 4/4n route, continuing to serve Glen Maye and Dalby.
Service 6
On Fridays and Saturdays, the 6.37pm and 7.37pm departures from Douglas to Peel will now operate as Service 6f, travelling via Foxdale between Glen Vine and The Hope.
Service 14
The 2.55pm departure from Douglas, which operates on school days and during school holidays on Tuesdays and Thursdays, will leave 10 minutes earlier at 2.45pm.
Service 14b
The 10.15am and 12.15pm weekday journeys will now operate as Service 14c, returning from Cooil Road via Quarterbridge and Peel Road instead of Westmoreland Road. This change is intended to reduce duplication with Service 4b journeys entering Douglas.
Service 15
Journeys operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will now run from Loch Promenade and Broadway to Victoria Road. The re-routing aims to reduce travel times between Douglas and Onchan.
Service 18a
A shortened route to Andreas and Jurby will now operate on Sundays and public holidays, replacing the previous 7.45am 18k bank holiday service (now departing Ramsey at 7.55am) and the 5.30pm Service 17k. A new 5.30pm Service 18a will now operate every Sunday and on public holidays.
Service 19c
The 7.40am school day journey will now depart at 7.35am and run five minutes earlier throughout the route.
Service 21b
The 5.05pm weekday journey will now depart at 5.10pm, allowing better service for workers finishing at the Isle of Man Business Park.
Service 25
The 7.35am weekday journey will now depart five minutes earlier at 7.30am and run five minutes earlier throughout.
Where to find updated timetables
Updated timetables can be viewed online via the Isle of Man Transport website. Printed copies will also be available from Saturday, April 19, at the following locations:
- The Welcome Centre, Douglas
- Ramsey Bus Station
- House of Manannan, Peel
- The information desk at Ronaldsway Airport
- All Isle of Man Railways Stations
Passengers are advised to check the updated schedules ahead of travel, particularly if using weekend services or planning trips during peak commuting hours.