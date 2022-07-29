Hosepipe ban now in force

Friday 29th July 2022 7:05 am
Share
Sulby reservoir

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The hosepipe ban is now in force.

The penalty for breaching it involves a fine up to £2,000.

Manx Utilities says it has made the move following an extremely dry period and an increase in usage over recent weeks, despite a campaign to encourage everyone to ‘use water wisely’.

Click here to read about the announcement of the housepipe ban.

More About:

Sulby
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0