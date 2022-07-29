Hosepipe ban now in force
Friday 29th July 2022 7:05 am
Sulby reservoir
The hosepipe ban is now in force.
The penalty for breaching it involves a fine up to £2,000.
Manx Utilities says it has made the move following an extremely dry period and an increase in usage over recent weeks, despite a campaign to encourage everyone to ‘use water wisely’.
Click here to read about the announcement of the housepipe ban.
