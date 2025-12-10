Manx Utilities says it is on schedule to build Peel’s long-awaited sewage treatment facility with a ‘major milestone’ underway.
In the summer, Manx Utilities announced contractors had moved in to begin work on the town’s new wastewater treatment works, which aims to put an end to the longstanding environmental issue of raw sewage being pumped directly into Peel Bay.
Currently, the town is served by a combined foul sewer system which channels effluent via a pumping station on Shore Road into the sea east off the breakwater.
The new facility is being built in a field adjacent to the Heritage Trail and across from Castle View nursing home.
Manx Utilities now says work has begun building an access road which will be crucial for the project.
In an update it says: ‘Tarmac is now being laid along the new access road, marking a major milestone and keeping the project on schedule.
‘After Christmas, piling works will begin on January 12 and continue for approximately ten weeks.
‘This process involves driving steel sheets into the ground to create a stable, enclosed area for constructing the Integral Rotating Biological Contactor treatment tanks. Some noise is expected during this period, but measures will be taken to minimise disruption.’
Principal contractor Eric Wright Water is leading the project, with Paul Carey & Sons Ltd supporting on-site works.
Initial construction has involved site preparation, topsoil removal, compound set-up and fencing, followed by trenching and cable diversion.
But Manx Utilities warns there will be disruption in Peel during February.
It says: ‘From February 2 to May 22 2026, Shore Road Promenade will be closed between Market Street (Marine Hotel) and Crown Street (Sailing Club) to allow essential upgrades.
‘Pedestrian access will be maintained via a signed diversion, and Market Street car park permit holders will retain access.’
Completion is expected by 2028, with screening facilities operational by late 2026 and full treatment by 2027.