Hospice Isle of Man is launching its tastiest fundraiser of the year, in line with Hospice Care Week 2024.
Running from October 7 to 13, the charity say ‘Cakes for Care’ is your chance to get together with loved ones to host your very own cake-based fundraiser.
Whether this be a coffee morning, or an afternoon tea, Hospice is encouraging the island community to support them.
A Hospice spokesperson said: ‘There’s no better excuse to get together over a coffee, or a slice of cake, than raising vital funds to go directly towards patient care.
‘The great thing about hosting a “Cakes for Care” event is that it can be as simple or elaborate as you like and whether you raise £20 or £200, every penny counts.
‘And all money raised from your events, stays local with your Hospice, so they can continue making a difference.’
Vanessa Smith, head of income generation at Hospice Isle of Man added: ‘We are delighted to launch the new Cakes for Care campaign to help raise vital funds, to help us continue to be there for those who need us, when they need us.
‘Hospice Care Week is one week of the year where we can come together and celebrate the fantastic Hospice we have in the island, and this year we encourage people during this week to host a cake-based fundraiser with their loved ones, to help us continue making a difference.’
Sign up now online at www.hospice.org.im/cakesforcare to receive your free fundraising pack, and get prepped to host your event in October.